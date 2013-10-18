Oct 18 Canada has agreed to waive for European
companies a longstanding requirement that buyers take on a
Canadian partner in uranium mines, a move that may spur greater
investment in developing the country's rich uranium reserves.
The move, part of the Canada-European Union free trade
agreement announced on Friday, comes after intense lobbying from
France-based Areva SA and Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto
Plc for Canada to scrap the Cold War era
policy.
Canada, the world's second biggest producer of uranium
behind Kazakhstan, currently restricts foreign companies from
owning more than 49 percent of any uranium mine. There are no
ownership restrictions on foreign participation in exploration.
Lifting the requirement for European companies would appear
to benefit Areva, in which the French government owns a
controlling stake. Areva owns the Kiggavik project in the
northern Canadian territory of Nunavut.
European companies will continue to be subject to other
reviews of their investments by Ottawa, according to the
Canadian government.