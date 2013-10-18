By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 18 Canada's hog and beef
cattle farmers, stinging from a trade dispute with the United
States, look to be among the biggest Canadian winners in a free
trade agreement sealed with the European Union on Friday.
The deal looks less promising for Canadian dairy farmers,
consumers of pharmaceutical drugs and government suppliers, who
will face new stiff competition from Europe.
The deal will make Canada the only G8 country - and one of
the only developed nations anywhere - with preferential access
to the world's two largest markets, the EU and the United
States, home to a total of 800 million people, compared to
Canada's 35 million.
"The Canadian government has secured real and substantial
access to one of the world's few billion-dollar export markets,
and they did it ahead of our major competitors," said Canadian
Agri-Food Trade Alliance executive director Kathleen Sullivan
Taking advantage of the deal hinges on Canadian meat
processors investing in plants that meet strict European
requirements, including for example, no use of wood, said Martin
Rice, executive director of the Canadian Pork Council.
It will also require more Canadian farmers raising cattle
without growth hormones to satisfy European requirements.
Beef and pork groups were pushing Ottawa to negotiate large
enough quotas to make such changes by farmers and meat
processors like Cargill Ltd, JBS USA, Maple
Leaf Foods and Olymel LP economically sound.
Canada wins duty-free access for up to 80,000 tonnes of pork
a year, up from an existing quota for 6,000 tonnes, and 65,000
tonnes of beef.
Canada is the world's third-biggest pork exporter and the
seventh-largest shipper of beef and veal.
The gains for meat producers come as Canadian shipments of
cattle and hogs to the United States have dropped off
dramatically due to a dispute over meat labels.
And a deal with Europe, ahead of meat-exporting rival United
States, also helps offset Canada's current disadvantage in trade
with South Korea, where the United States has a free trade deal
in place. Talks have bogged down on a Canada-South Korea deal.
The EU will also reduce tariffs on Canadian wheat, durum,
oats and canola oil. Canada is the world's second biggest wheat
exporter and the top canola shipper.
Manufacturers, including auto makers, stand to gain from
access to the huge European market, said John Boscariol, who
heads the international trade and investment law group at
McCarthy Tetrault.
CANADA DAIRY, DRUG CONSUMERS, SUPPLIERS MAY LOSE
Canadian dairy farmers are less impressed with the deal,
which gives Europe greater access to a highly protected dairy
sector that features a system of production quotas for its
farmers and a wall of tariffs against imports.
That system remains intact. But European dairies like
Parmalat SpA will be able to ship an additional 16,000
tonnes of cheese and 1,700 tonnes of industrial cheese
tariff-free annually, giving European producers some 8 percent
of Canada's cheese market. Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
Ottawa would still compensate dairy farmers who may be hurt by
the deal.
The new cheese quotas are on top of Europe's existing quota
of 13,500 tonnes, which already accounts for two-thirds of
Canada's cheese imports, said Therese Beaulieu, spokeswoman for
Dairy Farmers of Canada.
Stronger intellectual property rights in the deal may boost
profits for brand-name drug-makers but hurt producers of generic
drugs, said Scott Sinclair, senior trade policy researcher with
the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives research institute.
"Canadian consumers, provincial drug plans and others are
definitely big losers in this," he said.
Companies that supply Canadian governments with services
such as road, water pipes and sewer maintenance will also face
stiffer competition, Boscariol said, although they will also
gain access to the European market.
"When you open that up to the European behemoths like
Siemens and others, I think it's going to change the
landscape."