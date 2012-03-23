* Policymakers mulling CO2 targets for 2020 and beyond
* EU risks losing initiative to U.S., others
* Industry splits emerge over right level of ambition
By Charlie Dunmore and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 23 The European Union risks
losing its climate leadership in the auto sector to aggressive
U.S. and Asian manufacturers unless it sets ambitious targets
for cutting vehicle emissions in 2020 and beyond, governments
and environmentalists have warned.
Europe's carmakers are struggling with declining domestic
sales and overcapacity in parts of the sector, leading some in
the industry to argue that tough carbon goals will heap more
pressure on tight profit margins.
In 2009, the EU adopted rules forcing carmakers to cut
average car emissions to 130 grams of CO2 per kilometre (g/km)
by 2015. That goal, which carmakers are on course to meet, gave
Europe a clear global lead in vehicle efficiency policies.
Since then, however, the EU's non-binding target of moving
to 95g/km by 2020 has been surpassed by the United States, which
has set an emissions standard for cars equivalent to 70-80g/km
by 2025, while China and Japan are also catching up fast.
EU officials are discussing with automakers how the 95g/km
target can be met, ahead of proposals expected later this year
from the bloc's executive, the European Commission, to make it
legally binding.
At a closed meeting in Brussels this week, the European
carmakers' association ACEA told policymakers that meeting the
target would be "extremely challenging", and require a partial
shift in production towards hybrid and electric vehicles.
But others, including some within the industry, have
challenged ACEA's assessment, and say the 95g/km target would
not present a major technological obstacle.
"I think that 95g/km is, for 2020, a value which can be
reachable with today's technology, without investing too much
into electrical vehicles. So for 2020, that's the right level,"
said Stefan Jacoby, chief executive of Volvo, owned by China's
Geely Automobile.
UNCOMFORTABLE FOR SOME
The companies that provide the bulk of car parts and systems
used by European automakers agree the EU's 95g/km goal is
eminently achievable for most brands.
"It's not going to be any big hurdle, but it'll be
uncomfortable for some of the carmakers," Lars Holmqvist, head
of EU automotive suppliers' association CLEPA, told Reuters.
Some luxury German carmakers, such as Mercedes and Audi,
could be forced to introduce hybrid technology as standard on
their larger models to meet the target, he said.
"German carmakers are a slightly different thing. They don't
seem to take the target seriously. They still live in a world
where they think, 'oh no, there will be a change'.
"Their reluctance is to a certain extent greed. For the
moment, yes, there is a wonderful market out there in China,
India, Russia, South America, for beautiful cars, from Germany
mostly. They want to milk the cow dry, but that's very
dangerous."
Audi's parent company, Volkswagen AG, declined
to comment.
ACEA and some of its members, including PSA Peugeot Citroen
and Fiat, have called for EU-wide measures to
tackle the bloc's production overcapacity, which analysts and
executives estimate is at least 20 percent.
Green campaigners have said any EU support for restructuring
the sector must be explicitly linked to deeper emissions cuts,
mirroring the conditions attached in the U.S. to financial
support for Ford, GM and Chrysler.
"The steps taken by the Obama administration turned the
automotive crisis into an opportunity," campaigner groups
Greenpeace, and Transport and Environment, said in a letter sent
this week to European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
"We believe the EU should adopt a similar strategy."
LONG-TERM TARGETS
While environmental campaigners expect some carmakers to try
to weaken the EU's 2020 target, most observers expect the real
fight to be over longer-term targets, for 2025 and beyond.
At this week's meeting in Brussels, a Dutch government
official suggested an indicative EU target of 70g/km for 2025,
which would represent the lower end when compared with existing
U.S. standards.
"The U.S. has already set 2025 targets. The EU should set
the benchmark, not follow it," the official said.
Volvo's Jacoby supports the idea of a non-binding target for
2025, to provide EU carmakers with investment security, but said
going beyond 95g/km would mean a shift towards electric vehicles
that would require government support.
"We need a consumer incentive for a period to give electric,
and other fuel-efficient vehicles, the right signal in terms of
consumer acceptance, to cut the cost for consumers and make them
affordable," he told Reuters.
CLEPA's Holmqvist said the key technological barrier lay at
about 70g/km, when the traditional combustion engine cannot
deliver savings, requiring a switch to full electric vehicles or
other green technologies.
"I think the best way is to take it step by step, and five
years at a time is a good timeframe. It is a huge task, and we
need to cut it into small chunks and chew it slowly."
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)