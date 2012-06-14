BRUSSELS, June 14 The European Commission has drafted proposals to change rules on carbon allowance auctions to try to prop up the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme that could delay the sale of between 400 million and 1.2 billion allowances, EU sources said on Thursday.

The delay would cover the first three years of the next phase of the carbon market, 2013-2015, and then they would be released over the following three years, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Commission declined to comment, citing market sensitivity.

Carbon prices on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) have fallen to record lows below 7 euros per tonne, well below the levels analysts say are needed to spur low carbon investment.

EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard announced in April the Commission was bringing forward a review of the carbon market and as part of that review would look at modifying the auction rules.

The review should be published before the Commission's summer recess, which begins around August, and could serve as a quick fix to the ETS's problems.

Deeper structural changes would take much longer and would have to be decided through the full EU legislative process. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)