BRUSSELS, June 14 The European Commission has
drafted proposals to change rules on carbon allowance auctions
to try to prop up the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme that could
delay the sale of between 400 million and 1.2 billion
allowances, EU sources said on Thursday.
The delay would cover the first three years of the next
phase of the carbon market, 2013-2015, and then they would be
released over the following three years, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Commission declined to comment, citing market
sensitivity.
Carbon prices on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) have
fallen to record lows below 7 euros per tonne, well below the
levels analysts say are needed to spur low carbon investment.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard announced in April
the Commission was bringing forward a review of the carbon
market and as part of that review would look at modifying the
auction rules.
The review should be published before the Commission's
summer recess, which begins around August, and could serve as a
quick fix to the ETS's problems.
Deeper structural changes would take much longer and would
have to be decided through the full EU legislative process.
