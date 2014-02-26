LONDON Feb 26 A plan to prop up EU carbon
prices was published in the official journal of the European
Union on Wednesday, enacting into law the so-called backloading
measure that keeps on track the European Commission's aim to
allow the withdrawal of a maximum 400 million permits this year.
The plan involves cutting the supply of permits to be sold
under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) in an effort to
incentivise more investment in low carbon technologies.
Carbon traders are keenly watching the progress of the
implementation of backloading, as its rules mean that a March
start would allow this year's total permit withdrawal to be 400
million, whereas an April start would allow only 300 million
units to be withdrawn.
Benchmark carbon prices soared 62 percent in the
six weeks leading up to the measure being finally approved by
lawmakers on Monday, though prices slipped 11 percent to 6.31
euros on Tuesday as traders sold to lock-in profits made in
anticipation of the rise.
On Monday, the European Commission said that once
backloading was made law it would make an announcement in the
following days which auction dates would be the first ones to be
affected.
Exchanges must give at least two weeks notice of any change
to their auction calendar.
(Reporting by Ben Garside; Editing by Mark Potter)