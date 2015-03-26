* RWE says installing technology to lower emissions
BRUSSELS, March 26 European Union regulators
have referred Britain to the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg
over the failure of a coal-fired plant in Wales, operated by RWE
npower, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, the
European Commission said on Thursday.
Under EU law on emissions from large combustion plants,
member states had until Jan. 1, 2008 to reduce emissions of a
number of pollutants from power plants.
The Aberthaw power plant in Wales does not meet the
requirement of the directive as it operates under a permit that
sets a limit on nitrogen oxides of 1200 mg/Nm3 (milligrams per
cubic metre), more than double the 500 mg/Nm3 limit set in the
directive, the Commission said.
RWE said in an emailed statement it was committed to
lowering emissions and it was installing the relevant technology
"as quickly as is feasible".
In its statement, the EU executive noted the British
government had been working on the issue, but said it had first
raised its concerns formally in 2013 and after ample warning,
was referring the case to the highest EU court in Luxembourg.
Nitrogen oxides cause acid rain, damaging plant and animal
life in forests, lakes and rivers, and harming buildings and
historical sites.
They can also cause eutrophication, when an excess of
nutrients such as nitrogen oxides and ammonia threatens
biodiversity through the excessive growth of plants like algae.
The European Court of Justice has the power to hand out
daily fines if it finds in favour of the Commission.
