BRUSSELS Nov 12 An adviser to Europe's highest court on Thursday said the European Commission's calculations to decide free carbon allowances for energy-intensive industries should be annulled and had set too high a ceiling for distribution.

Opinions from court advisers to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in most cases determine the final ruling, which is likely in the coming months.

A legal challenge was brought by a group of refiners and chemical companies including OMV Refining & Marketing, Esso Italiana, Api Raffineria di Ancona, DOW Benelux and Borealis Polyolefine. (Reporting by Pia Oppel; writing by Barbara Lewis)