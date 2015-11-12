* In most cases, opinions determine final ruling

* Court decision expected in coming months (Updates with analyst comment, allowance prices)

By Pia Oppel and Barbara Lewis

LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS, Nov 12 An adviser to Europe's highest court said on Thursday the European Commission's calculations meant it had handed out too many free carbon permits to some industries, raising the prospect of higher costs for big energy users.

Opinions from advisers to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in most cases determine the final ruling, which is likely in the coming months.

In a statement on Thursday, a court adviser said "the ceiling was too high", when a calculation known as the correction factor was used to distribute free allowances that shelter industry from added energy costs they say could drive them out of Europe.

The legal challenge was brought by a group of refiners and chemical companies including OMV Refining & Marketing, Esso Italiana, Api Raffineria di Ancona, DOW Benelux and Borealis Polyolefine.

The companies argued they had received a smaller number of emission allowances than they believed they were entitled to.

EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, had previously said that even if the court agreed the correction factor was flawed, energy intensive industry would not necessarily receive more carbon allowances.

Benchmark EU Allowances (EUAs) - the currency used in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) - were trading at around 8.40 euros per tonne on Thursday, down 3 cents on Wednesday's settlement but up from the mornings low of 8.35 euros.

Scrapping the correction factor would not change the overall number of allowances on the market, just the way they are handed out.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, however, said the prospect of fewer allowances could lead industry to hoard permits, providing a boost for the market.

"Should industrials for instance fear that they will receive fewer allowances for free in the future, their intent will likely be to hold on to their current EUAs which I would see as supportive for prices," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analyst Marcus Ferdinand said. (additional reporting by Susanna Twidale in London; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Potter)