* Member states "undecided" on backloading - EU presidency
* German local election on Sunday could have a bearing
* Talks on link-up with Australian carbon scheme ongoing
By Daniel Fineren
ABU DHABI, Jan 16 An EU executive plan to reduce
a glut of carbon emissions allowances, which are trading close
to record lows, can pass provided it gets German support, EU
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said on Wednesday.
The European Commission proposal, known as backloading,
would remove permits from the first three years of the new phase
of the carbon market (2013-2015) and put them back on the market
at the end of it (2019-2020).
Coal-dependent Poland is strongly opposed to anything that
could drive up the cost of allowances on the European Union's
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), where a surplus generated mostly
by economic recession has pushed the price to less than six
euros, compared with around 30 euros ($40) in 2008.
But the backloading plan, which many say is urgently needed
to restore faith in the ETS, can still pass if Germany backs it.
"Yes, if the Germans back it. And then I hope the UK would
also come out in favour of that because obviously they have said
they want to be even more ambitious, but in politics sometimes
you have to take what you can get when you can get it,"
Hedegaard said in an interview with Reuters.
"If that changes after the elections in Germany, yes then I
think we will get them," she said at the World Future Energy
Summit in Abu Dhabi.
Germany, the European Union's most influential member, has
yet to take a stance.
The environment minister has spoken in favour of the plan,
while the economy minister, reflecting the powerful heavy
industry lobby opposed to any increase in energy costs, has so
far opposed it.
German elections in Lower Saxony on Sunday could lead to a
change of economy minister and unlock the indecision.
ABSTENTION RISK
Some observers, however, have speculated Germany will slide
into an abstention as it focuses on federal elections later in
the year, at which Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek another
term of office.
Hedegaard called for early decisions.
"I think it is urgent and I think that those member states
that haven't internally made up their mind yet must realise that
industry and investors need to know what they can count on," she
said.
She declined to speculate on the fate of the backloading
proposal should Germany refuse to back it.
Ireland, as current holder of the rotating EU presidency,
has said it will try to broker a deal before the end of its six
months at the helm of EU debate.
A presidency source on Wednesday summed up the mood of
member states so far as "undecided, with a few exceptions".
The presidency and the Commission meanwhile are working with
other trading schemes to develop links, notably with Australia,
with which plans for a tie-up were announced last year.
"During the Irish presidency, we will be seeking a mandate
that we can start the very formal negotiations," Hedegaard said
of the talks with Australia.
"It is just one part of the bigger vision that in the end -
not tomorrow, not next year, not in the very foreseeable future
- but in the end, the aim should be to have a global price on
carbon."