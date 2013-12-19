Dec 19 Eight EU nations have been given approval
to issue free 2013 carbon permits, a move that could enable
almost a quarter of this year's long-awaited allocations to be
handed out by the end of the week, the European Commission said
late Wednesday.
The move, which has been delayed since February, will mean
more supply coming to a market already drowning in permits and
could pressure permit prices valued at around 5 euros.
Allocation plans for the 2013-2020 phase of the EU Emissions
Trading Scheme (ETS) were approved for Austria, Greece, Ireland,
Latvia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and the United
Kingdom, the Commission said in a note on its website.
The executive said this meant that allocations representing
23 percent of around 887 million permits due to be handed out
this year could soon start to be issued to big-emitting
companies such as oil refiners and paper producers.
Failure to receive the certificates before April 30 would
mean companies would have to buy permits to cover any shortfall
- which could increase carbon prices and a firm's compliance
costs - or face even steeper penalties for not complying.
ETS-regulated companies must by the end of April each year
surrender one permit for every tonne of carbon dioxide they
emitted over the previous year.
"Following this decision, the administrative steps remaining
before the allowances are available on the operators' accounts
can be finalised in one or two days," the Commission note said,
adding national governments were responsible for these steps.
The Dutch emissions authority said on Wednesday night it
would transfer 46.8 million allowances into the accounts of
Dutch companies before the market opens on Thursday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Britain pre-empted the Commission
announcement by confirming it had been given approval but said
it would distribute the allowances only by early January.
Industrial manufacturers get free carbon permits to help
them compete with rivals in other countries that have looser
environmental regulations than the ETS, the EU's flagship policy
to curb heat-trapping emissions.
This year's allocation has been delayed largely due to late
submissions by governments, preventing firms from estimating the
cost of complying, selling surplus permits to raise cash using
them as collateral for finance.
The Commission said that 11 nations including major emitters
Germany and Poland, representing 49 percent of allowances, were
well behind in the four-step allocation process.
(Reporting by Ben Garside; Editing by Michael Perry)