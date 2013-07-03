By Andrew Allan
| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 There's a century-old phrase
often attributed to Otto von Bismarck on laws and sausages - you
never want to see them made.
Lawmakers in the European Parliament in a surprise move on
Wednesday passed a bill that could have a bearing on how much
Europe will pay for its energy over the next 40 years by forcing
up the price of carbon allowances in the EU emissions trading
scheme through cutting the supply of permits.
But they did so only after infighting among those opposed to
the measure handed the tiny Green Party a swing vote on a draft
law that the parliament had rejected two months earlier over
fears it could harm economic growth.
The vote ends a year-long bitter dispute over future the
European Union's energy and climate policy, with Climate
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard saying a no vote "would have been
a very, very bad day."
But the way in which it was adopted has seen opponents
accuse the European Commission and some member states of
pressuring MEPs to vote for the bill.
On Wednesday, European paper companies who oppose higher
carbon prices, pasted leaflets in Strasbourg where the vote was
held with images of Hedegaard above the words "Do as you are
told!"
Eija Riitta Korhola, a Finnish MEP who has led opposition to
the bill, said some nations had told MEPs they risked losing
party membership ahead of next year's European elections if they
did not back the measure.
"It's quite obsessive the way that this proposal has been
put through. There was much pressure, not just coming from the
Commission, but from member states asking members to vote in a
certain way or they wouldn't be on future selection lists for
their party," said Korhola, a member of the European People's
Party (EPP), which controls a third of votes.
She refused to mention the countries involved.
Conversely, green groups have claimed industry has put
pressure on lawmakers, threatening the bill's adoption could
trigger economic slowdown and the demise of European heavy
industry.
DRIVING UP PRICES
The bill allows the Commission to intervene in the market to
cut the supply of permits to drive up the cost of emitting a
tonne of carbon dioxide and force companies to invest in clean
technology such as renewable energy.
It has divided lawmakers and ministers over whether it would
catapult Europe to the forefront in green investment or cause a
hike in energy prices that could cripple manufacturing industry.
Subject to scores of amendments and a hugely complex voting
procedure, the 21-word draft law has not enjoyed a
straightforward passage, with many MEPs retrospectively changing
votes and admitting to being confused as to what they were
actually voting on.
Bas Eickhout, a member of the Green party, said its passage
was down to poor strategic voting by the EPP, who had
collectively helped defeat a weaker version that was adopted at
committee stage and would have had a minimal impact on carbon
prices.
"Within the EPP it was so politicised, it was a fight
between different strands in the party. For a lot of people,
they had no idea what they were voting about. The longer the
process went on, the more poltiicised it got and the more
complicated it got for MEPs," Eickhout said.
"I don't think if this bill was voted on again it would
pass," he said.
Other MEPs agreed, with Liberal MEP Chris Davies tweeting
the EPP had been so opposed to the measure they had voted down
amendments that were clearly made to weaken the bill's impact.
THIRD ROUND
The bill will now be discussed between the European
Parliament, the Commission and the Council of Ministers, in
which most countries support the plan, although it is unclear
whether it will gain enough support to become law.
Some of the EU's largest nations, such as Britain and
France, back the measure, although coal-reliant Poland is
opposed while Germany and Spain are undecided.
Marcin Korolec, Poland's environment minister, tweeted on
Wednesday he would fight the measure in the Council to protect
jobs. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said her government
will not form a position before a general election in September.
Once a compromise package is agreed it will head back to
parliament for a final reading, likely in October or November,
where it could face another close vote.
"I really believe that the final decision will be different,
because the price tag is more visible. Then we will see whether
others will vote for this when elections are coming," said
Korhola.
"We wanted to give a signal that the EPP is not the group to
force up energy prices. This is fertile soil for euro scepticism
to grow. We don't wish to fertilise that soil any further."
