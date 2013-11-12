LONDON/BRUSSELS Nov 12 European Union lawmakers
will fast track a bill to cut the supply of carbon permits, an
EU lawmaker and an official said on Tuesday, potentially
enabling it to be adopted next month.
Lawmakers already fully agree on the backloading bill - a
one-off intervention to delay the sale of 900 million carbon
permits under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) until later
this decade, they said.
"There is informal agreement of no need for a trilogue,"
said a spokeswoman for Lithuania, current chair of the EU
Council of member states, referring to three-way negotiations
between the European Council, Parliament and executive
Commission.
The bill is intended to prop up carbon prices to a level
that encourages companies to invest in low-carbon technology
that cuts emissions of greenhouse gases.
Matthias Groote, lead member of the European Parliament on
the issue, said the bill should be able to move straight to a
final formal vote by the full assembly during its Dec. 9-12
session.
"There is an agreement with the Council, and the signs from
within the Parliament are good that we'll sign it," Groote told
journalists in Brussels.
The Council of member states would also need to formally
approve the bill, which could happen at a Dec. 13 meeting of the
28-nation bloc's environment ministers.
The agreement could end uncertainty over the bill following
a year-long process that has caused wild swings in carbon
prices, which in turn has affected power prices and the share
values of utilities.
Rigid rules governing permit supply, combined with Europe's
recession, have resulted in a massive oversupply of the permits
and pushed prices below 5 euros ($6.72) per tonne from
over 30 euros in 2008.
Even after the measure is passed into law, analysts at
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon expect officials to take several
months to craft the rules that are to withdraw permits from
sale.
Point Carbon expects carbon prices to climb to 10 euros by
2016 as a result of the measure.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Ben Garside in London, Barbara Lewis and Tom
Koerkemeier in Brussels; editing by Jane Baird)