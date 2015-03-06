* Latvia holds rotating EU presidency until June

* Storing permits in reserve aimed at boosting carbon prices

* A 2021 start originally proposed, others want 2017

* Member states, industry divided on reform

* Poland says 8 EU member states opposed to 2019 start (Updates with comment from Poland's climate envoy)

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, March 6 Latvia, current holder of the EU presidency, has proposed a compromise start date of 2019 for a reserve to store millions of permits from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) in a bid to bolster carbon prices, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Circulated among diplomats by the Latvian presidency, the document says the Market Stability Reserve (MSR) should be "operational in 2019".

More than 12,000 companies are part of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) where they pay for permits for each tonne of carbon they emit.

The system is part of European Union efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging industry to switch to low-carbon green energy.

However, hurt by oversupply and slowed economic growth, European carbon prices languish at around 7 euros per tonne, levels deemed too low to spur energy switching.

EU member states have clashed over various plans devised to help bolster prices, some opposed to market intervention, and others, such as coal-reliant Poland, opposed to moves that would raise costs for industry.

Those keenest to accelerate reforms include Britain, Germany and utilities, which want investment in zero-emissions energy. They have pushed for a 2017 start.

Latvia, which holds the presidency until the end of June, is trying to negotiate a compromise.

Its suggestion of 2019 is later than the 2018 start proposed by a European Parliament committee last month, but earlier than the European Commission's original proposal of 2021.

The proposal would be subject to negotiation among representatives of the EU's executive Commission, member states and the European Parliament.

BLOCKING MOVE

The MSR would be used to temporarily remove hundreds of millions of permits, or EU Allowances (EUAs), which would be returned to the market if demand increases.

Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz last week urged the Commission to stick to its original proposal of 2021. She said she also represented the views of Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Lithuania and Romania.

On Friday Poland's climate envoy Marcin Korolec told reporters that Latvia's compromise proposal had not changed the position of the eight countries.

"I am quite confident this group is united," he said.

Under EU rules, they hold enough votes to form a blocking minority to prevent the proposal from becoming law.

Proponents of a 2017 start include Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine and utility Verbund, which issued a statement saying an early start was needed to justify the most energy-efficient and environmental industrial production.

Once the MSR start date is agreed, the Commission wants deeper change.

Miguel Arias Canete, climate and energy commissioner, said on Thursday that he aimed to present proposals for "ambitious carbon market reform" before the Commission's summer break in August. (Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna and Susanna Twidale in London; editing by Dale Hudson and Jason Neely)