* Parliamentary vote would be step towards intervention
* Commission has stalled on action
* Higher EU targets on cutting carbon could support price
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 European politicians are
expected on Tuesday to vote through an amendment that could pave
the way for the first direct intervention in the carbon market,
which has sunk to record lows.
Businesses and environmentalists have heaped pressure on the
European Commission to find a way of strengthening the EU
Emissions Trading Scheme.
It should be the bloc's flagship tool for cutting carbon
emissions, but it has collapsed under the burden of a sovereign
debt crisis and oversupply, which the amendment would look to
tackle by reducing availability of allowances.
With prices of less than 7 euros ($9) per tonne,
it is far below the levels deemed necessary to encourage
investment in green energy, estimated at anything from 20 to 50
euros.
"We have not voted yet, but I expect broad, cross-party
support for the compromise amendment," Dutch Green MEP Bas
Eickhout told Reuters.
"A broad majority in the parliament is really concerned
about what's going on with the carbon price."
The vote is not yet binding. If passed it would require a
further vote next year as well as debate by member state
governments.
But it would "send a strong signal," Eickhout said, and
could help to overcome deadlock within the Commission, which has
stalled for months on the issue.
The Commission would comment "in due course," a spokesman
said.
Opposition has come from heavy industry, which benefits from
a low carbon price, while firms calling for action have included
Royal Dutch Shell, which wants a price high enough to
justify the use of technologies such as carbon capture and
storage.
Green politicians and other sources have said the vote is
more likely to be positive after an earlier amendment proposing
the setting aside of 1.4 billion tonnes of carbon allowances was
changed.
It now proposes withholding "a significant amount of
allowances" before the start of the third phase of the EU carbon
market, which begins in 2013.
RAISING GREEN AMBITION
The 1.4 billion figure dates back to a Commission document
from May last year on how to increase the EU's ambition on
cutting its carbon emissions.
"A tighter ETS cap would raise the level of environmental
achievement and would have the effect of strengthening the
incentive effect of the carbon market," the May 2010 text said.
"Reducing (carbon) auctioning rights by some 15 percent over
the whole period 2013-2020, representing some 1.4 billion
allowances, could be sufficient."
For some environmentalists, such as the wind lobby, raising
the EU's green ambitions is the most obvious way to increase the
carbon price.
They say the current targets of a 20 percent cut in
emissions and a 20 percent increase in the share of renewables
in the energy mix by 2020 are not ambitious enough.
The amendment is within the context of the proposed Energy
Efficiency Directive, which deals with a third target of
improving energy efficiency by 20 percent.
So far the EU is far from achieving that and ironically,
progress on efficiency could punish the carbon price further,
underlining the need for action to support it.
Denmark, which takes over the rotating EU presidency from
the start of next year, has a strong domestic commitment to
green energy and has also said the environment will be a
priority for its presidency.
Environmentalists are looking to the presidency and the
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard, also a Dane, to follow
through on the EU's achievement in Durban in bringing the Kyoto
Protocol, the only global treaty on tackling climate change,
back from the brink.
"In our view it puts a lot of pressure on Europe to act
decisively where and when it can on climate and energy policy,"
Jason Anderson, head of European climate and energy policy at
WWF, said of the outcome of the Durban talks.
"With the ETS in dire need of reform, the first opportunity
is already upon us."
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
