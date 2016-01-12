(Deletes reference to 2017 forecast, paragraph 9)
* Forecasts for 2018 cut 14 pct to 10.55 euros
* EUAs seen averaging 9.02 euros in 2016
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Jan 12 Analysts have cut their forecasts
for European carbon prices on expectations that cheap gas will
encourage more switching from coal, a Reuters quarterly poll
showed on Tuesday.
Front-year EU Allowance (EUA) futures are expected
to average 9.02 euros ($9.79) this year, rising to 10.55 euros
in 2018, according to the mean forecast of nine analysts.
The forecasts were down 7.4 percent and 14.3 percent from
forecasts of 9.74 euros and 12.31 euros respectively in the last
poll published in October.
The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) regulates around half
of Europe's output of heat-trapping gases by forcing more than
11,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender a
carbon allowance for every tonne they emit.
Trevor Sikorski, an analyst at London-based Energy Aspects
said its forecasts had been dramatically cut because continued
low gas prices in Europe would likely mean gas would displace
coal as a fuel for power production at a sharper rate than
previously expected.
"The only way the global gas market looks like it will be
able to balance is to increasingly stimulate gas demand in the
European power sector. As such, gas should begin to actively
compete with coal for market share, delivering emissions
reductions in the process," he said.
Gas-fired electricity production produces almost half as
much carbon dioxide emissions as coal-fired generation.
Despite the overall forecast cuts all analysts polled are
expecting prices to rise significantly from current levels
around 7.20 euros by 2018.
Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, which have the
most bullish forecast for 2018 at 12.70 euros, said plans by the
European Commission to cut permit supply from 2019 is likely to
reduce selling by industrial firms.
"With the prospect of the MSR (Market Stability Reserve)
tightening the market from 2019 and beyond, we expect industrial
participants to demand a higher price already in the years 2017
and 2018," said analyst Marcus Ferdinand.
The Market Stability Reserve will from 2019 remove some of
the surplus of carbon allowances generated during the recession
that has depressed prices in the EU ETS.
Under the scheme around half of the allowances are auctioned
and half given to factories for free. Due to the economic
downturn and lower production levels many industrial firms are
sitting on a surplus of permits they have not yet needed.
($1 = 0.9212 euros)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by William Hardy)