* Final figure to be known in October
* Two to three CCS, 16 renewable projects may be co-funded
* Over 1.14 billion euros raised so far
LONDON, July 12 Up to 1.5 billion euros could be
available by the end of this year to fund renewable energy and
carbon capture and storage projects across the European Union
bloc, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The money comes from a programme that auctions EU carbon
permits to market participants taking part in the regional
cap-and-trade scheme, with the revenue earmarked for various
projects that were submitted in a call for proposals.
"The Commission estimates that co-funding of 1.3-1.5 billion
euros could be available for the first call," it said in a
statement.
"This would allow some three carbon capture and geological
storage projects and up to 16 renewable energy projects to be
co-funded," it said.
The projects are likely to be supported in more than half of
the 27-nation bloc, including a number of countries currently in
economic and fiscal difficulty, the Commission added.
Member states will be asked to confirm the projects and
national co-funding in early 2012, and the Commission will
finalise its funding decisions by the end of the year.
The exact amount of funding will depend on how much is
raised through the sale of 200 million carbon permits. The
sales, which have been carried out by the European Investment
Bank since December 2011, will be concluded in October.
The EIB has raised around 1.14 billion euros from the carbon
permit sales so far.
But a collapse in carbon prices to record lows over the past
year means the permit sales will provide less money for cleaner
energy projects than initially planned.
A shortlist of project proposals can be found here: here
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)