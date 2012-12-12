LONDON Dec 12 German state prosecutors searched the offices of Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank , on Wednesday in a widening probe linked to a tax evasion scheme involving the trading of carbon permits.

The EU's flagship scheme to tackle climate change, the Emissions Trading System (ETS), forces some 12,000 emitters to buy carbon permits to cover their emissions output.

The scheme has been blighted in recent years by incidents including the re-sale of used carbon offsets, a phishing scam, hacking, VAT fraud and the oversupply of permits due to reduced industrial production.

Below is a timeline of the main events and EU measures to counter them:

JULY 2009

An investigation is opened into suspected value-added tax (VAT) fraud in the French spot emissions market, which subsequently spreads across EU member states. Europol estimates tax revenue losses at more than 5 billion euros ($6 billion).

FEBRUARY 2010

Online fraudsters target emissions registries through a "phishing" scam to steal emissions permits from companies and sell them illegally.

MARCH 2010

Hungary sells some carbon offsets to a Hungarian trading house, which had already been used by companies to comply with emissions targets. Spot trade suspended by exchanges BlueNext and Nordpool after some re-used offsets traded on BlueNext.

MAY 2010

European Commission introduces the idea of "setting aside", or withholding from the market, a share of carbon permits to be auctioned from 2013 to address the problem of low prices and oversupply in the ETS.

DECEMBER 2010

One million EU carbon permits go missing from Holcim Romania's emissions registry account due to a computer virus.

Italy's Gestore Mercati Energetici suspends spot trade after a record number of permits trade at deep discounts.

JANUARY 2011

European Commission suspends spot trading after allegations that permits worth millions of euros were stolen from a Czech registry account. Carbon exchanges halt spot trade.

FEBRUARY 2011

EU member state registries and exchanges gradually start to reopen for spot trade.

MARCH 2011

Dutch emissions exchange Climex permanently exits secondary trading of carbon allowances on the spot market.

DECEMBER 2011

A German court sentences six men to jail for fraud in the EU carbon market. Deutsche Bank criticised by judge for way conducted emissions trading with some of convicted men.

JANUARY 2012

French court finds five guilty of carbon market fraud.

JUNE 2012

Three British men are jailed for a combined 35 years after being found guilty of a 38 million pound ($59 million) tax fraud in the EU carbon market.

The European Commission activates its new, single emissions registry after a near six-month delay, replacing national platforms and including measures to combat theft, but software glitches cause delays in spot trades.

AUGUST 2012

A German court identifies 150 carbon tax fraud suspects.

OCTOBER 2012

Registry software upgrades are completed and the common registry is reopened.

Czech authorities accuse two men of a 378 million crown ($19.6 million) tax fraud related to the EU ETS.

NOVEMBER 2012

EU carbon permits hit fresh record low after the European Commission delayed a vote to next year on a plan to help boost prices by withdrawing units from the market.

DECEMBER 2012

Bluenext, once the market's main spot carbon exchange, closes on Dec. 5 due to lack of liquidity.

ICE Futures Europe, the largest emissions exchange, finally relaunches spot carbon trade on Dec. 10, ending a freeze which lasted nearly two years.

German state prosecutors search offices of Deutsche Bank and private residences in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Berlin in a probe related to tax evasion in the carbon market.

Source: Reuters and Thomson Reuters Point Carbon (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)