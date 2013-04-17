BRIEF-Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a MOU with Mimos Berhad
* Kenanga Investment Bank entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mimos Berhad to promote and advance Fintech in Malaysia
LONDON, April 17 The benchmark contract for European Union carbon futures fell to a new record low on Wednesday, a day after the European Parliament rejected a plan to reduce supply to raise prices.
EU carbon futures for delivery in December dropped 15 percent to 2.62 euros a tonne. The previous record low was touched on Tuesday after the parliament vote. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
MUMBAI, March 9 Some Indian banks are at risk of skipping coupon payments on their capital instruments despite recent easing of rules by the central bank and capital injection by the government into state-run lenders, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.