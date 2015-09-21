* Emissions from trucks are not regulated in EU
* Five EU countries calling for emissions targets for trucks
* Data show trucks account for 30 pct of road transport
emissions
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Britain and three other
countries have joined calls for mandatory European Union limits
on the amount of CO2 pumped out by trucks, which account for 30
percent of road transport emissions but only a small fraction of
vehicles on the road.
The European Commission has introduced a limit of 95 grams
of CO2 per kilometre (g/km) by 2021 for cars and vans, but
emissions from heavy duty vehicles (HDVs) are unregulated. The
United States by contrast in June proposed tighter standards on
truck emissions.
Britain, Belgium, Slovenia and the Netherlands are calling
for the Commission to introduce CO2 limits for trucks, according
to submissions to a Commission questionnaire, adding their
weight to calls from Germany's Federal Environment Agency in
August for CO2 targets for trucks.
An EU source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Germany's backing of standards for trucks was linked to efforts
to protect its car industry: "There is an argument that if you
bring in standards for trucks, you don't have to do any more for
cars."
Earlier this month the European Parliament called for the
development of a simulation tool measuring the fuel consumption
and CO2 emissions of HDVs, and, if needed, the imposition of
mandatory emissions limits.
Commission data found overall HDV emissions rose by 36
percent between 1990 and 2010. Data released on Monday from
campaign group Transport & Environment show that in 2012 HDVs
accounted for almost a third of road transport emissions but
less than 5 percent of all vehicles on the road.
By contrast, CO2 emissions for new cars sold in the EU have
fallen from more than 170 g/km in 2005 to less than 130 in 2014.
Emissions from cars are in the spotlight after U.S.
authorities accused Volkswagen AG of cheating
emissions tests for diesel cars. The company could face
penalties of up to $18 billion.
The car industry has sought to delay tougher emissions
testing in the EU and lobbied against stricter CO2 limits.
It won a concession on emissions targets after Germany, home
to Europe's biggest carmakers, led a campaign to delay by a year
the introduction of a limit of 95 g/km from 2020.
The Commission is reviewing emissions targets for cars and
vans for the period after 2020.
"Lorry-makers have made no progress on fuel economy in 20
years," said Carlos Calvo Ambel, policy analyst at Transport &
Environment. "This lack of progress and the cartel accusations
show lawmakers that manufacturers can't be trusted and that
Europe needs to move ahead with CO2 standards like the U.S. and
Japan."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David
Holmes)