BRUSSELS Oct 12 EU regulators have not excluded
the possibility of capping the fees that banks charge retailers
for accepting customer debit or credit cards, after a U.S.
government crackdown on such costs, the EU's antitrust chief
said on Wednesday.
While the fees are justifiable in themselves, their level
"is a matter of scrutiny", EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia told a conference on next-generation cards and payments.
"We are observing how the regulation is working, or not, on
the other side of the Atlantic," Almunia said. "I don't exclude
(a fee cap) but I'm not announcing new regulation."
Under U.S. regulation effective from Oct. 1, the overall fee
that banks can charge merchants per transaction is capped at 24
cents, down from an average of 44 cents.
High fees could be anti-competitive if they block new
entrants, Almunia said.
"Eliminating unwarranted rates also reduces the incentives
to protect a system against new and potentially more efficient
payments for users," he said.
The European Commission has battled with banks and credit
card networks over interchange fees as part of a wider offensive
to boost economic growth by making goods and services more
accessible through cheaper banking and card fees.
In 2009, MasterCard agreed to comply with this, and
temporarily cut its transaction costs in return for the
regulator dropping an antitrust investigation. However, the
company is now seeking a legal ruling on the case.
Visa, the European licensee of Visa Inc , also pledged
to reduce its debit card fees last December to end an antitrust
probe. Regulators are looking into its credit card fees.
