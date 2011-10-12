BRUSSELS Oct 12 EU regulators have not excluded the possibility of capping the fees that banks charge retailers for accepting customer debit or credit cards, after a U.S. government crackdown on such costs, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

While the fees are justifiable in themselves, their level "is a matter of scrutiny", EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a conference on next-generation cards and payments.

"We are observing how the regulation is working, or not, on the other side of the Atlantic," Almunia said. "I don't exclude (a fee cap) but I'm not announcing new regulation."

Under U.S. regulation effective from Oct. 1, the overall fee that banks can charge merchants per transaction is capped at 24 cents, down from an average of 44 cents.

High fees could be anti-competitive if they block new entrants, Almunia said.

"Eliminating unwarranted rates also reduces the incentives to protect a system against new and potentially more efficient payments for users," he said.

The European Commission has battled with banks and credit card networks over interchange fees as part of a wider offensive to boost economic growth by making goods and services more accessible through cheaper banking and card fees.

In 2009, MasterCard agreed to comply with this, and temporarily cut its transaction costs in return for the regulator dropping an antitrust investigation. However, the company is now seeking a legal ruling on the case.

Visa, the European licensee of Visa Inc , also pledged to reduce its debit card fees last December to end an antitrust probe. Regulators are looking into its credit card fees. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Hulmes)