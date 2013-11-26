* EU diplomats to review the deal on Friday
* More flexibility compared with agreement reached in June
* Ninety-five percent compliance in 2020, 100 percent in
2012
By Barbara Lewis and Tom Körkemeier
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 The European Union on Tuesday
agreed a compromise to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide
emissions for EU cars, ending months of wrangling after Germany
insisted an earlier deal was torn up.
The new outline agreement delays 100 percent implementation
of a limit of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre (CO2/km)
for all new cars until 2021 from a previous deadline of 2020.
It also changes the rules on flexibility, giving more leeway
to German luxury car manufactures such as Daimler and
BMW whose emissions are higher than those of smaller,
lighter automakers such as Fiat.
"We have worked together with the European Parliament for
limited additional flexibility. Tonight we have found a very
delicate balance," said Arunas Vinciunas, the ambassador for
Lithuania, which holds the rotating EU presidency.
He added the deal would be presented to a meeting of EU
diplomats on Friday, with a view to getting their agreement. It
would then have to be signed off by member state governments and
the European Parliament.
Provided it is signed into law, it will draw a line under
six months of acrimony over what other member states saw as
heavy-handed negotiating tactics from Germany.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose party received money from
BMW, took up the cause of the big German carmakers, declaring
she was protecting German jobs, and persuaded other EU states to
agree to scrap an agreement on 2020 emissions targets that was
reached in June.
GERMAN PRESSURE
Germany has won some of the concessions it sought.
Apart from the phase-in, under which 95 percent of new car
sales will have to comply in 2020 and 100 percent in 2021,
Tuesday's agreement also changes the rules for "supercredits".
These allow manufacturers that make very low emission
vehicles, such as electric vehicles, to claim extra credits for
them, so they can continue to produce more heavily polluting
vehicles as well.
An agreement reached in June had set a limit for use of
supercredits at 2.5 grams per year. Tuesday's new deal sets a
cap of 7.5 grams of carbon dioxide for the years 2020-2022, so a
manufacturer could opt to use all the flexibility in the first
year.
Environmental campaigners, who have strongly criticised the
German stance, gave a very cautious welcome to the deal, saying
at least it provided certainty.
"It is disgraceful that the heavy-handed lobbying of Germany
has paid off in weakening the 95g target," Greg Archer of
campaign group Transport & Environment said.
"Still, this revised deal will provide much needed
regulatory certainty and ensure cars continue to reduce their
CO2 emissions and improve fuel efficiency."
So far Europe has a 2015 CO2 limit of 130 g/km as an average
across the EU fleet, a goal many manufacturers are already
meeting or very close to doing so.
No-one from the German central government had immediate
comment.
Sabine Wils, a member of the European Parliament
representing Die Linke, a German left-wing party, said the deal
meant hundreds of tonnes more carbon dioxide would enter the
atmosphere and consumers would spend much more on fuel.
