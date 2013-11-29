* European Parliament expected to vote in January
* German industry body says standards toughest in the world
* Campaigners say they are easily achievable
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 EU diplomats on Friday
unanimously backed the world's toughest carbon dioxide emissions
standards for new cars, which German carmakers said would be an
enormous challenge.
Diplomatic endorsement by all 28 EU member states followed
an outline agreement earlier this week, which ended months of
acrimony over Germany's refusal to accept an earlier compromise
deal.
It is expected to be followed by a plenary vote in the
European Parliament in January and then approval by EU
governments. After that, it will be law.
The previous agreement reached in June called for a limit of
95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre across the EU fleet
from 2020. This week's deal delays full implementation by one
year.
It also changes the rules on flexibility, giving more leeway
to German luxury car manufactures such as Daimler and
BMW, whose emissions are higher than those of smaller,
lighter automakers such as Fiat.
So far Europe has a 2015 limit of 130 grams of C02 per km as
an average across the EU fleet, a goal many manufacturers are
already meeting or close to doing so.
But Germany's VDA car industry association said that
implementation of the new fuel efficiency law would require
"enormous effort" from manufacturers and suppliers.
It said the equivalent U.S. standard was 121 g/km by 2020
and China's was 117 g/km.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose party received money from
BMW, took up the cause of the big German carmakers, declaring
she was protecting German jobs, and persuaded other EU states to
agree to scrap the June agreement.
Environmental campaigners and consumer groups have lambasted
Germany for weakening the proposals, which lower carbon
emissions and cut fuel bills.
British-based consultancy Cambridge Econometrics estimated
that Europe would save around 70 billion euros ($95.3 billion)
on oil imports by requiring the 95 g/km target across the EU
fleet.