* Lower fuel consumption could save billions

* Initial increase in car purchase cost quickly offset

* Communication on goals beyond 2020 expected later this year

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, July 11 The European Commission is expected on Wednesday to publish plans to tighten limits on how much carbon dioxide cars and vans can emit, the latest step towards EU goals of cutting fuel bills and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The binding 2020 targets, limiting CO2 to an average of 95 grams per kilometre (g/km) for cars and 147 g/km for vans, have divided the auto industry over how they should be distributed across the European fleet.

Following extensive industry lobbying, EU sources said they expected limited flexibility to be included in the proposal, but the overall targets on cutting emissions would stand.

In the current economic climate, the plan has the virtue of cutting bills for consumers and improving efficiency, in line with targets to save energy and cut dependency on imported fuel.

Referring to the last round of negotiations, which established a 2015 130 g/km target, Liberal Democrat Member of the European Parliament Chris Davies said the argument had shifted.

"In 2008 the debate was about reducing CO2 emissions. Now the emphasis is on fuel efficiency. It's the same thing, but reflects current political priorities."

An impact assessment on the proposed new law, seen by Reuters, says a roughly 25 percent reduction in car and van fuel consumption would save an estimated 25 billion euros ($30.64 billion) per year.

For the average motorist, fuel savings of around 500 euros per year would stem from the 95 gram target in 2020, based on a driving distance of 20,000 km per year and a fuel cost of 1.4 euros per litre.

Davies said 95 grams was "a good aspiration", provided the Commission made the law water-tight.

"If you can close the loopholes...then this legislation will be really worth having," he told Reuters.

Representing the car industry, Philippe Doublet, a vice president at Renault, said 95 grams was achievable.

"Yes we can, no problem. We have the technology," he told a debate in Brussels on Tuesday, but added there was a cost.

Campaigners say greater ambition, taking emissions down to as low as 80 grams, could be also met with existing technology.

"This is a sound proposal, but it lacks ambition," said Greg Archer, a programme manager at Transport & Environment campaign group.

BEYOND 2020

There is more to come. Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said on the sidelines of EU environment talks in Nicosia at the weekend that, after this week's publication, her team would start working on regulation for after 2020.

A Commission position paper is expected later this year.

Once made public, any EU legislative proposal has to go through a long negotiation process before it can become law.

Lobbying is likely to continue. So far, it has focused on technical details that determine how much of the burden the makers of big, heavy cars, versus those lighter vehicles, will carry to achieve the 95 gram average.

EU sources said some flexibility had been added into the proposal, but it would only allow a very limited use of super credits, which enable car-makers to offset gas-guzzling vehicles with extremely low-emitting vehicles.

Consumer representatives, as well as those involved in hiring out cars, have voiced opposition to exceptions.

The Cleaner Car Contracts coalition, which represents leasing companies, has written to Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urging a stringent approach.

"Loopholes, super credits or other modalities that lead to specific support for specific technologies are unwelcome as they make rational, cost-based decisions unnecessarily complicated and unpredictable. Moreover they slow-down efficiency improvements," the coalition said in a letter seen by Reuters.

The group says leasing firms buy 40 percent of all new cars sold.

Johannes Kleis, head of the communications department at BEUC, the European consumer organisation, said the proposals were "a win, win", saving consumers money, as well as curbing carbon dioxide.

He estimated fuel savings at between 344 and 465 euros per year, meaning consumers would recoup an expected 1,000 euro increase in manufacturing costs in less than three years. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Editing by Alison Birrane)