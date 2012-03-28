China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude
* Shandong teapot refiners buy Urals to replace expensive Oman
BRUSSELS, March 28 EU antitrust regulators fined four groups, including Arkema France and French oil firm Elf Aquitaine, a total of 73 million euros ($97.25 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of sodium chlorate used in the paper and pulp industry.
EKA Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, Finnish Chemicals, Erikem Luxembourg, Arkema France, Elf Aquitaine, Aragonesas Industrias y Energia and Uralita fixed prices and allocated markets between late 1994 and 2000, the European Commission said.
It said Akzo Nobel and its Swedish subsidiary EKA Chemicals were not fined as they had alerted the regulators to the existence of the cartel. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Tens of thousands of Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters as engineers worked for a second day on Tuesday to fix the United States' tallest dam before more storms sweep the region.
BEIJING, Feb 14 Shares of Tangshan Port Group Co Ltd soared 7 percent on Tuesday, to post their biggest daily percentage gain in nine months, as investors bet the small port would benefit from a major clampdown on coal transportation at its larger rival.