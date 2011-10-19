(Adds Almunia comment, details)

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 Japan's Asahi Glass and Nippon Electric , and Germany's Schott AG were fined a total 128.74 million euros by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday for fixing prices of cathode ray tube glass used in televisions and computer screens.

Samsung Corning Precision Materials, a joint venture between U.S. company Corning and the world's largest television producer Samsung Electronics , which also took part in the price-fixing was not fined, because it alerted the European Commission to the cartel.

"I commend the companies' readiness to settle which enabled the Commission to conclude the case more rapidly and won them a reduction of the fine," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The penalties for Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric and Schott were reduced by 10 percent after the companies confirmed their participation in the cartel, winning leniency under the regulator's settlement procedure.

The penalties for Nippon Electric and Schott penalty were further reduced after they cooperated with the Commission. This is the fourth settlement since the Commission introduced the procedure in 2008.

Asahi received the biggest fine at 45.14 million euros, followed by Nippon Electric's 43.2 million euros and Schott's 40.4 million euros.

The Commission said the cartel operated from February 1999 to December 2004, with the companies coordinating prices and sensitive market information. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)