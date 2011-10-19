(Adds Almunia comment, details)
* Asahi fined 45.14 mln euros; Nippon Electric 43.2 mln
* Schott AG fined 40.4 mln euros
* Agreement reached in EU's fourth settlement procedure
BRUSSELS, Oct 19 Japan's Asahi Glass
and Nippon Electric , and Germany's Schott AG were fined
a total 128.74 million euros by EU antitrust regulators on
Wednesday for fixing prices of cathode ray tube glass used in
televisions and computer screens.
Samsung Corning Precision Materials, a joint venture between
U.S. company Corning and the world's largest television
producer Samsung Electronics , which also took part
in the price-fixing was not fined, because it alerted the
European Commission to the cartel.
"I commend the companies' readiness to settle which enabled
the Commission to conclude the case more rapidly and won them a
reduction of the fine," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia said in a statement.
The penalties for Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric and Schott
were reduced by 10 percent after the companies confirmed their
participation in the cartel, winning leniency under the
regulator's settlement procedure.
The penalties for Nippon Electric and Schott penalty were
further reduced after they cooperated with the Commission. This
is the fourth settlement since the Commission introduced the
procedure in 2008.
Asahi received the biggest fine at 45.14 million euros,
followed by Nippon Electric's 43.2 million euros and Schott's
40.4 million euros.
The Commission said the cartel operated from February 1999
to December 2004, with the companies coordinating prices and
sensitive market information.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)