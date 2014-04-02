MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, April 2 The European Union antitrust regulator fined investment bank Goldman Sachs, the world's top cablemaker Prysmian, Nexans and eight cable firms a total of 302 million euros ($416 million) on Wednesday for running a power cable cartel.
Prysmian received the biggest penalty at 104.6 million euros, which included a joint fine of 37.3 million euros with Goldman Sachs. The bank acquired the Italian company via one of its private equity funds in 2005 but has since sold its holding.
The European Commission said other cartel members included Japanese cable firms Exsym Corporation, J-Power Systems Corporation and Viscas Corporation, Korean peer LS Cable & System and General Cable Corp via its subsidiary Silec.
Reuters had reported on March 21 that the Commission would penalise the companies.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.