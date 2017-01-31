BRUSSELS Jan 31 EU antitrust regulators are set
to fine world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies
, Belgian peer Campine and France's Recylex
next month for taking part in a cartel, two people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
Johnson Controls International will not be
sanctioned as it alerted the cartel to the European Commission,
the people said.
The EU competition enforcer in June 2015 charged five
companies of fixing prices of scrap lead-acid batteries in
Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands over a three-year
period to 2012, resulting in lowered prices paid to scrap
dealers. It did not name the firms.
The Commission subsequently dropped one company from the
case, one of the people said.
