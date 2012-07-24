Belgian police announce strike over use of tasers
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Belgian police said on Monday they would go on strike because part of the force will be given tasers for a trial period without proper guidance for their use.
BRUSSELS, July 24 EU antitrust regulators told 13 optical disk drive producers on Tuesday that they may have breached EU rules by rigging bids over a five-year period as part of a worldwide cartel that may lead to fines for the companies involved.
The European Commission said it had sent statements of objections or charge sheets to the companies, which it did not name in line with its usual policy.
"The Commission has concerns that those suppliers may have coordinated their behaviour in bidding events organised by two major original equipment manufacturers for optical disk drives used in personal computers (desktops and notebooks) and in servers," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
Optical disk drives read or write data on CDs and DVDs. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Belgian police said on Monday they would go on strike because part of the force will be given tasers for a trial period without proper guidance for their use.
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.