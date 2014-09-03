AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 Dutch electronics and
healthcare company Philips denied its former
semiconductor division had taken part in a price fixing cartel,
saying on Wednesday that it would appeal against a 20 million
euro ($26.4 million) European Commission fine.
"We firmly believe that claims of anti-competitive behaviour
by former Philips smart card chips business are unfounded. As a
result, Philips plans to appeal the decision," the company said
in a statement. Philips spun off its semiconductor business into
the independent company NXP Semiconductors in 2006.
European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday said they
fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon
Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.32
million)for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.
($1 = 0.7611 Euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Urquhart)