BRUSSELS, Sept 3 European Union antitrust regulators fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.28 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.

The European Commission, which raided the companies in October 2008, charged the companies last year with taking part in a cartel. German chipmaker Infineon received the biggest penalty at 82.8 million euros.

Renesas Technology, a joint venture between Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric that was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corp in 2010, escaped a fine as it was the first to alert the cartel to the EU competition authority.

($1= 0.7613 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)