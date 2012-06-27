BRUSSELS, June 27 EU regulators set substantially lower fines for Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Toshiba Corp. on Wednesday for fixing prices in gas insulated switchgear, after Europe's second-highest court scrapped their penalties last year.

The European Commission said it was fining Mitsubishi Electric 74.82 million euros, down 37 percent from the 118.58 million it had set in 2007 for the company's role in the cartel. The Commission also reduced Toshiba's penalty to 56.79 million euros - 37.5 percent lower than the original 90.90 million euros.

In addition to the separate fines, the Commission said in a statement it had also imposed a joint penalty of 4.65 million euros on Mitsubishi and Toshiba.

Wednesday's decision took account of last year's ruling by the second highest EU court on setting the fines, the Commission said.

"Today's decision ensures that Mitsubishi and Toshiba receive an appropriate fine for their participation in the cartel," it said.

"The (court) entirely upheld the Commission's findings that the two companies had infringed EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices and their liability for it."

The EU watchdog had imposed a total fine of 750.71 million euros against the two companies and 18 others in 2007 for rigging bids and sharing markets in the heavy electrical equipment market catering to power stations.

Swiss company ABB blew the whistle on the cartel. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Rex Merrifield; Brussels newsroom)