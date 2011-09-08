* Adviser says offence occurred before Czechs joined EU

* Says cartel offence took place in different territories

* Judges follow opinion of court advisers in most cases

* Antitrust lawyer says view relevant for recent EU joiners

By Foo Yun Chee

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 8 Czech regulators can punish Toshiba and other members of a cartel already fined by the EU watchdog, because the offence took place before the Czechs joined the EU, an adviser to Europe's highest court said.

The firms had appealed against the Czech fines imposed on industrial cartel partners, arguing that it amounted to a repeat punishment and violated the legal principle that defendants cannot be prosecuted again for an offence for which they have already been convicted.

But the European Court of Justice's Advocate General Juliane Kokott said on Thursday that the Czech Republic was entitled to impose penalties for offences committed before it joined the EU in 2004.

"The (European) Commission decision and the Czech authority's decision do not relate to the same territories," Kokott said in a non-binding opinion on Thursday, adding that the regulators' findings also did not cover the same material acts.

While Kokott's finding is not binding on the ECJ judges, who will make a ruling in a few months, they follow the advocate general's opinion in four out of five cases.

Recently joined and potential members of the 27-member European Union should take note of the finding, said Annette Schild, a partner at law firm Arnold & Porter.

"It's relevant for any kind of accession situation," she said.

The Czech competition regulator UOHS fined 16 firms, including Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Alstom of France and Japan's Toshiba, a total of 979.2 million crowns ($44.9 million) in February 2007.

The Commission had earlier imposed multi-million-euro fines on Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric Corp , Hitachi , Fuji Electric and six other peers for fixing prices in gas insulated switchgear projects.

Mitsubishi and Toshiba won appeals against the European Commission's fines in July this year when the General Court, Europe's second-highest, scrapped the penalties. The court also cut the Commission's fine for Fuji Electric, but kept that on Hitachi.

In March, the Court upheld the EU regulator's fine on Siemens, but cut those imposed on Alstom and Areva . (Editing by Rex Merrifield; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)