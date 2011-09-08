* Adviser says offence occurred before Czechs joined EU
* Says cartel offence took place in different territories
* Judges follow opinion of court advisers in most cases
* Antitrust lawyer says view relevant for recent EU joiners
By Foo Yun Chee
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 8 Czech regulators can punish
Toshiba and other members of a cartel already fined by
the EU watchdog, because the offence took place before the
Czechs joined the EU, an adviser to Europe's highest court said.
The firms had appealed against the Czech fines imposed on
industrial cartel partners, arguing that it amounted to a repeat
punishment and violated the legal principle that defendants
cannot be prosecuted again for an offence for which they have
already been convicted.
But the European Court of Justice's Advocate General Juliane
Kokott said on Thursday that the Czech Republic was entitled to
impose penalties for offences committed before it joined the EU
in 2004.
"The (European) Commission decision and the Czech
authority's decision do not relate to the same territories,"
Kokott said in a non-binding opinion on Thursday, adding that
the regulators' findings also did not cover the same material
acts.
While Kokott's finding is not binding on the ECJ judges, who
will make a ruling in a few months, they follow the advocate
general's opinion in four out of five cases.
Recently joined and potential members of the 27-member
European Union should take note of the finding, said Annette
Schild, a partner at law firm Arnold & Porter.
"It's relevant for any kind of accession situation," she
said.
The Czech competition regulator UOHS fined 16 firms,
including Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Alstom of
France and Japan's Toshiba, a total of 979.2 million crowns
($44.9 million) in February 2007.
The Commission had earlier imposed multi-million-euro fines
on Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric Corp , Hitachi ,
Fuji Electric and six other peers for fixing prices in
gas insulated switchgear projects.
Mitsubishi and Toshiba won appeals against the European
Commission's fines in July this year when the General Court,
Europe's second-highest, scrapped the penalties. The court also
cut the Commission's fine for Fuji Electric, but kept that on
Hitachi.
In March, the Court upheld the EU regulator's fine on
Siemens, but cut those imposed on Alstom and Areva .
(Editing by Rex Merrifield; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)