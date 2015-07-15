BRUSSELS, July 15 European Union antitrust regulators fined Deutsche Bahn's logistics unit Schenker and Austrian train operator Osterreichische Bundesbahnen's subsidiary (OBB) a total of 49 million euros ($54 million) on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel.

The European Commission said Swiss peer Kuehne und Nagel International AG, which was part of the cartel, alerted the illegal price-fixing to the authorities and was not penalised.

Schenker's fine was 31.8 million euros while that for OBB unit Express Interfracht was 17.4 million euros. The companies admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10 percent cut in the sanctions.

($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)