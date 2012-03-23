By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 23 EU antitrust regulators are
set to fine eight companies, including six from Germany, next
week for fixing prices of window mountings, four people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
The eight affected are German companies Siegenia-Aubi,
Winkhaus, Gretsch-Unitas, Heinrich Strenger, Hautau and Carl
Fuhr, Austrian company Mayer & Co and Italy's Alban Giacomo.
Germany's Roto Frank AG will not be fined as it alerted the
cartel to the European Commission, they said.
"The European Commission is likely to announce its decision
next week," they said.
The European Union executive charged the window-mounting
producers in 2010 of colluding to increase prices in Europe, but
did not identify them. The charges followed raids on the
companies three years earlier.
The mountings concerned are parts that allow the opening and
closing of a window or window door, notably the tilt and turn
mechanism that enables a window to be opened in different
positions using just one handle.
One of the sources said fines for some of the companies
could amount to almost 10 percent of their annual turnover, the
maximum allowed under EU rules, because they only make window
mountings.
However, fines typically do not reach the 10 percent of
turnover limit.
Swiss enforcers fined Siegenia-Aubi and Winkhaus and several
other companies in 2010 for price fixing.
The Commission has imposed total fines of 10.6 billion euros
($14.06 billion) on cartels between 2007 and 2011. The largest
penalty of 1.38 billion euros was levied on a group of car glass
makers in 2008.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Helen Massy-Beresford)