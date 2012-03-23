BRUSSELS, March 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to fine eight companies, including six from Germany, next week for fixing prices of window mountings, four people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The eight affected are German companies Siegenia-Aubi, Winkhaus, Gretsch-Unitas, Heinrich Strenger, Hautau and Carl Fuhr, Austrian company Mayer & Co and Italy's Alban Giacomo.

Germany's Roto Frank AG will not be fined as it alerted the cartel to the European Commission, they said.

"The European Commission is likely to announce its decision next week," they said.

The European Union executive charged the window-mounting producers in 2010 of colluding to increase prices in Europe, but did not identify them. The charges followed raids on the companies three years earlier.

The mountings concerned are parts that allow the opening and closing of a window or window door, notably the tilt and turn mechanism that enables a window to be opened in different positions using just one handle.

One of the sources said fines for some of the companies could amount to almost 10 percent of their annual turnover, the maximum allowed under EU rules, because they only make window mountings.

However, fines typically do not reach the 10 percent of turnover limit.

Swiss enforcers fined Siegenia-Aubi and Winkhaus and several other companies in 2010 for price fixing.

The Commission has imposed total fines of 10.6 billion euros ($14.06 billion) on cartels between 2007 and 2011. The largest penalty of 1.38 billion euros was levied on a group of car glass makers in 2008. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Helen Massy-Beresford)