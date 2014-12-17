UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
BRUSSELS Dec 17 Bailed-out Spanish savings bank Catalunya Banc secured European Union regulatory approval on Wednesday for its revised overhaul plan and sale to BBVA .
The European Commission said both elements complied with EU state aid rules and that they would ensure Catalunya Banc's long-term viability.
"Catalunya Banc is sold on market terms to a competitor that has not received any public aid and without the provision of any additional state aid," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.
BBVA acquired Barcelona-based Catalunya Banc in July, making it the country's biggest lender by assets. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.