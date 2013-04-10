* Planned sale will cut output by up to 1,000 MW

* CEZ will sell one of three plants (Adds details)

BRUSSELS, April 10 CEZ has promised to cut its generation capacity by up to 1,000 megawatts to allay competition concerns, enough for antitrust regulators to drop an investigation into the Czech utility, the European Commission said.

State-controlled CEZ will offload plants either in Pocerady, Chvaletice, or both Melnik III and Tisova, the Commission said on Wednesday.

Central Europe's largest listed company found itself the target of an EU investigation in 2011 based on regulators' concerns that it might may have blocked competitors from entering the Czech wholesale electricity market.

"The divestiture of significant generation capacity will allow a new player to enter the Czech electricity market and to compete with the incumbent CEZ. This will benefit all electricity customers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

Last month CEZ also offered to sell the 800 MW coal-burning Chvaletice power plant to Litvinovska Uhelna, a firm spun off from coal miner Czech Coal.

The Commission's decision means CEZ will not face a fine, which could have amounted to as much as 10 percent of its revenue. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Ben Deighton and Jane Baird)