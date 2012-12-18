BRUSSELS Dec 18 EU competition regulators are
investigating whether dividends paid by a unit of Portuguese
state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) breached EU
state aid rules halting such payouts after its bailout earlier
this year.
The European Commission had in July allowed Portuguese
authorities to grant a 1.65-billion-euro ($2.17 billion) capital
injection to CGD on condition that the lender refrained from
paying dividends and coupons on hybrid capital.
The EU antitrust authority said on Tuesday that CGD
affiliate Caixa Geral Finance Limited paid a dividend in
September.
"The Commission will investigate whether the dividend
payments involve a misuse of the rescue aid that CGD had
received and whether they constitute, in turn, state aid to the
recipients," the EU executive said in a statement.
CGD is Portugal's largest bank.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
