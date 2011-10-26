BRUSSELS Oct 26 Europe's chemicals firms can
thrive without the successful conclusion of world trade talks as
long as they can set up shop in Asia's booming markets,
according to an industry executive.
"Trade policy in industry is not so important anymore,"
Reinhard Quick, who heads the Brussels office of the German
Chemical Industry Association, told trade experts and lawyers in
Brussels on Tuesday.
With no real hope remaining for the Doha round of global
trade negotiations, which have reached deadlock after almost a
decade of talks, Europe's chemicals industry should avoid costly
tariffs by investing in and accessing the booming markets of
China, Brazil and India, Quick said.
"If the market share in Asia rises we can invest in Asia or
export to Asia. The decline of the European chemicals industry
is not a threat, it's an opportunity," he said.
China, India and Brazil have developed a voracious appetite
for chemicals for use in sectors from manufacturing to
agriculture, cosmetics and construction, according to industry
data.
Between 2005 and 2010, China's chemicals consumption grew by
more than 23 percent per year, while Brazil's demand grew 14
percent every year and India's 12.3 percent. During the same
period German demand grew 4.2 percent annually, while French and
British demand contracted.
Limited European demand combined with immovable tariffs
suggests that benefits go to companies established in the growth
countries themselves: Europe's share of chemicals sales fell
more than a fifth to 23 percent between 2000 and 2010, while
Asian sales have risen more than a third to dominate more than
45 percent of world sales.
Yet while the chemicals industry is no longer pushing for a
global trade deal at the World Trade Organization, originally
intended to open up trade and add billions of dollars to world
wealth, or even for more limited sector-specific deals, Quick
said trade barriers could eventually be cut if the EU and United
States teamed up.
"The one thing that could make a difference, with a bit of
political might, is a free trade agreement between the EU and
United States. That could create some movement and encourage
others to bring down tariffs," he said.
Policy makers in Europe and the United States are slowly
coming around to contemplating such logic, but any deal is still
years away, he said.
The WTO's 153 members have failed to seal a global trade
accord known as the Doha Development Agenda, with divisions over
who should make concessions exacerbated by a global economic
downturn.
