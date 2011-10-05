BRUSSELS Oct 5 An EU ban on the sale of eggs from battery chickens from Jan. 1 2012 will go ahead as planned and countries that miss the deadline will face legal action, the European Union's consumer affairs chief said on Wednesday.

"The Commission does not intend to postpone the deadline of the ban. Investments and efforts already made -- as well as consumer trust -- must not be undermined," said EU health and consumer commissioner John Dalli, speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The EU agreed the ban back in 1999, but European Commission figures for April 2011 showed that about 144 million laying hens -- more than a third of the EU total -- were still being kept in battery cages. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)