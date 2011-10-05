* Some states seen missing 2012 ban on eggs from battery
hens
* Commission says illegal eggs could be sold for processing
* Ban seen as test case for new EU welfare rules for pigs
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 5 An EU ban on the sale of eggs
from battery chickens to consumers will go ahead as planned from
Jan. 1, 2012, but producers may be free to sell non-compliant
eggs to domestic processors, the bloc's consumer affairs chief
said on Wednesday.
"The Commission does not intend to postpone the deadline of
the ban. Investments and efforts already made -- as well as
consumer trust -- must not be undermined," said John Dalli, EU
health and consumer commissioner.
But rather than forcing producers who fail to meet the
deadline to destroy their eggs, the European Commission wants to
let them sell them to industrial processors -- not retailers --
in their own countries.
"The problem has more than one dimension. It has an economic
dimension in the countries themselves that are producing these
eggs -- some of them in deep crisis already. Secondly, it also
has a consumer dimension in terms of the supply, demand and
pricing of eggs," Dalli said.
"Therefore there must be a political solution to this ...
What I am pushing to do is to contain any eggs that are not
produced according to the new directive within their own
territory, usable only for (processing)."
Dalli said the compromise would ensure compliant producers
get a premium price for their products and protect them from the
threat of cheap imports of illegal eggs.
But he said it was still unclear whether such a compromise
was compatible with EU legislation and that the Commission would
work with EU governments to try to reach a solution.
TEST CASE
The EU agreed on the battery cage ban back in 1999, but
Commission figures for April 2011 showed that about 144 million
laying hens -- more than a third of the EU total -- were still
being kept in battery cages.
The Commission will send inspectors to selected member
states from January to assess their compliance with the ban,
Dalli said in a speech to the European Parliament's agriculture
committee in Brussels.
"Based on the outcomes of these audits, the Commission will
not hesitate to start infringement procedures where appropriate
in 2012," he said.
Commission assessments of which countries are likely to
conform with the ban in January 2012 predict significant
non-compliance in France, Poland, Belgium and Portugal, and
serious question marks over the situation in Italy, Spain,
Greece and Hungary.
Producers in countries that have already implemented or are
expected to meet the deadline, such as Germany, Austria and
Britain, have urged the Commission to do more to punish
countries that flout the ban.
"You have to go back and rethink, and bring a plan forward
that has some real teeth in it -- that will actually force
compliance," George Lyon, a British member of the European
Parliament, told Dalli.
The ban on battery cages is seen as an important test case
for the EU's implementation of a prohibition on the use of sow
stalls from Jan. 1, 2013.
Sow stalls -- also known as gestation crates -- are caged
metal enclosures measuring about 210 centimetres by 60 cm used
to confine pregnant sows in intensive pig farming.
Animal welfare campaigners say their use severely restricts
movement and promotes physical and psychological suffering
including lameness, cardiovascular problems and stress.
The use of such stalls is already banned in Britain and
Sweden, and from 2013 they will be banned across the EU except
for during the first four weeks of pregnancy.
