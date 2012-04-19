HORSENS, Denmark, April 19 EU Climate
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said on Thursday that officials
were looking at a Chinese plan for its aviation carbon
emissions, but did not yet have enough information to see if it
could count as an "equivalent measure" under EU carbon law.
China confirmed earlier this week that it would use revenue
from a passenger tax on international flights to cut carbon
emissions in the aviation sector, adding that the tax itself
would not increase, according to Chinese media.
"We asked our delegation in Beijing to look into what this
might mean," Hedegaard told reporters at a meeting in Denmark.
Asked whether this was something that could be seen as an
equivalent measure to the EU's efforts to reduce carbon output,
she said: "We don't have enough information yet."
EU legislation aimed at making airlines pay for carbon
pollution allows Europe to exempt carriers from countries that
are taking "equivalent" steps to curb greenhouse gases from
aviation.
China's Ministry of Finance told state-owned news agency
Xinhua that a tax on passengers on international flights
operated by China-registered airlines will be used on a number
of new initiatives, including cutting emissions, Point Carbon
reported earlier this week.
The funds will now be redirected to the newly established
Civil Aviation Development Foundation, which will focus on
emission cuts, security enhancement and research and
development.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)