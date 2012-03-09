COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
* Toshiba releases unaudited numbers, forecasts full-year loss
COLOMBO, Feb 14 Sri Lankan shares hit a two-week closing high on Tuesday as investors picked up blue chip shares such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, brokers said.