China Evergrande plans $1 bln notes to refinance debt
HONG KONG, March 24 China Evergrande Group , the country's most indebted developer, said on Friday its plans to issue up to $1 billion in U.S. dollar senior notes due 2024 to refinance debt.
BRUSSELS, June 29 China is seeking a fair, global system to tackle climate change and is about to make a joint announcement on the environment, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at talks in Brussels with EU leaders on Monday.
China will work with the international community to seek a "fair, reasonable, win-win" global climate governance system, Li said, according to a translation of his speech.
The world's biggest polluter, China, is expected to formally submit to the United Nations its plans to cut carbon emissions ahead of talks in Paris late this year to seek a new global deal on curbing greenhouse gases.
It is also expected to make a joint statement with the European Union on Monday on the need to tackle climate change as one of "the greatest threats tackling humanity".
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; writing by Barbara Lewis)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.