BRUSSELS, June 29 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that Beijing will submit its Intended National Determined Contribution (INDC) to the United Nations "by the end of the month", declining to give more details.

People familiar with China's thinking at an EU-China summit in Brussels said that meant China would make its formal contribution to U.N. climate talks in Paris "either today, but probably tomorrow." (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Foo Yun Chee)