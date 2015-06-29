UPDATE 2-London attacker Khalid Masood was a criminal with militant links
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)
BRUSSELS, June 29 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday he wanted to see a strong euro, urging euro zone officials to keep Greece in the euro zone.
Asked whether China could provide financial assistance to Greece, Li said: "China is ready to play a constructive role." (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.