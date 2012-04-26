BRUSSELS, April 26 China supports European efforts to overcome the sovereign debt crisis, the European Commission said on Thursday, citing comments by Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao.

Wen, who has been on a tour of Europe, had a telephone discussion with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

"The economic situation was also discussed and Prime Minister Wen reiterated the Chinese support for the actions taken in Europe to overcome the current problems," the Commission said in a statement. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)