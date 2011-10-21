U.S. Treasury to sell $45 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
BRUSSELS Oct 21 A summit between the European Union and China that was scheduled for next Tuesday in China to discuss trade relations, the euro zone crisis and the November G20 meeting has been postponed, an EU source said on Friday.
The source gave no reason for the decision, but European Union leaders are expected to hold a summit on the euro zone crisis in Brussels on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million