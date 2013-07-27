BRUSSELS, July 27 The European Commission said on Saturday it had agreed a deal with Beijing to resolve a dispute over alleged Chinese dumping of solar panels in Europe, agreeing a minimum price for China's imports.

The deal, which came after six weeks of talks, will avoid punitive tariffs from August on Chinese solar imports into the European Union that were worth 21 billion euros ($27 billion) last year.

The case has been the biggest trade dispute between Brussels and Beijing.