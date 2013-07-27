UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BRUSSELS, July 27 The European Commission said on Saturday it had agreed a deal with Beijing to resolve a dispute over alleged Chinese dumping of solar panels in Europe, agreeing a minimum price for China's imports.
The deal, which came after six weeks of talks, will avoid punitive tariffs from August on Chinese solar imports into the European Union that were worth 21 billion euros ($27 billion) last year.
The case has been the biggest trade dispute between Brussels and Beijing.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.