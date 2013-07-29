By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, July 29 A weekend deal between
Beijing and Brussels to regulate trade in solar panels will
limit Chinese firms' growth prospects in the European Union, the
world's largest solar market, and force them to step up sales to
'emerging' markets at home and in the United States and Japan.
News of a deal - which had threatened to boil over into a
wider trade war covering wine and steel - helped push up shares
in Shanghai-listed solar panel makers Hareon Solar
and Shanghai Chaori on Monday, outperforming a 1.7
percent drop on the Shanghai Composite Index.
"It's good news they finally found a solution," said Haiyan
Sun, a senior executive at panel manufacturer Trina Solar Ltd
, which competes against Yingli Green Energy Holding Co
Ltd, LDK Solar Co Ltd, Suntech Power Holdings Co
Ltd, JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd and Canadian
Solar Inc. "The focus for us is to rapidly develop
other markets, like China, Japan and the United States."
Globally, Chinese manufacturers are on track to ship a total
of 22-23 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules this year. Total
estimated global demand is 35 GW, according to industry
analysts.
For Chinese firms, future growth is likely to be in their
domestic market, Japan, the United States, the Middle East and
South Africa, analysts said.
China's solar panel demand should reach 7-8 GW this year,
said Glenn Gu, senior analyst at IHS consultancy in Shanghai,
while shipments to Japan and the United States could reach 3-3.5
GW and 2 GW, respectively.
While the small print of the EU deal has yet to be
announced, one EU source said it had been agreed that Chinese
firms could sell into Europe at a minimum price of 0.56 euro
cents per watt, with a total ceiling of 7 GW a year - around
half of the EU's 2012 demand of about 15 GW.
Chinese solar panel production quadrupled in 2009-11 to 55
GW as it took advantage of renewable energy market growth amid
concerns about climate change. But the global financial crisis
and euro zone paralysis forced EU governments to withdraw
generous industry subsidies. That, along with cut-price Chinese
imports, pushed many European solar firms into bankruptcy.
Anticipating EU restrictions, Chinese solar panel makers
revved up sales to Europe in the first half of this year, with
exports already reaching 6.5 GW, analysts said. Chinese solar
panel sales to the EU reached 21 billion euros ($27.9 billion)
last year.
It's unclear if any annual EU quota on Chinese panels covers
first-half shipments, but exports to Europe are expected to ease
in the current quarter after a surge in April-June, which has
left an inventory build-up of about 2 GW.
CHINA CAPACITY
China said earlier this month it aimed to more than
quadruple solar power generating capacity to 35 GW by 2015 in an
apparent bid to ease a massive glut in its panel industry -
which employs thousands and is staggering under heavy debts -
and trim its reliance on coal.
But Gu and other analysts question how Beijing can crank up
domestic demand given the uncertainties over subsidies to the
industry, the country's geographical energy imbalance and a lack
of infrastructure needed to harness intermittent renewable
energy.
As part of an ongoing restructuring of China's solar panel
sector, some of the more than 100 panel makers are likely to go
out of business, Gu said, with industry leaders - most of which
are U.S.-listed and supply high-quality panels and better
warranties - emerging as the winners.
Globally, the solar industry has made significant gains in
driving down costs over the last five years, but it has yet to
be weaned off big subsidies. Solar power remains an inefficient
source of energy and is hugely expensive - installing 35 GW of
solar capacity would cost around $50 billion, plus the subsidies
needed for solar producers under long-term power purchase
agreements with the government, analysts said.
"Solar power has good development prospects but its cost
must come down further," said Bai Jianhua, deputy chief engineer
at the research institute overseen by State Grid Corp, China's
dominant utility and buyer of renewable power.
"It's not time to embark on large-scale development of solar
power. Now it's only time to carry out some development while
pushing for technological upgrades," he told Reuters recently,
adding this was his personal view.