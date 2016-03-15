* Revises down figures of Chinese steel over-capacity
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, March 15 China has persuaded the
European Commission to cut estimates of its spare steel
capacity, EU documents seen by Reuters suggest, raising concerns
in Europe that Brussels may be weakening its stand against cheap
Chinese imports.
A series of draft proposals to protect Europe's shrinking
steel industry, to be published by the EU executive on
Wednesday, shows estimates of Chinese over-capacity - a factor
that can help support a case that firms are unfairly "dumping"
products abroad - being revised down by close to 20 percent.
That revision, from 400 million tonnes in a draft early this
month to 350 million and then 325 million in the most recent
draft seen by Reuters, was the result of Chinese complaints,
said an EU official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The figures were revised after China challenged our data,"
the official said after negotiators met in Beijing last week.
A Commission spokeswoman declined specific comment on the
drafts but said: "As matter of principle ... this kind of data
is not subject to any kind of negotiation. We do not check,
consult or discuss our internal documents with any third
parties. Instead they are based on publicly available figures."
The European Union is keen to promote trade, investment and
other relationships with China. But steel producers, backed by
governments including the British, French and German, are
pushing the Commission to do more to keep out cheap imports from
Chinese factories that face problems of over-capacity.
Despite the imposition of EU anti-dumping duties on several
Chinese producers, European competitors, whose remaining output
is just 170 million tonnes a year, blame China for the loss of
20 percent of EU steel jobs since 2008, and fear more closures.
The Commission plan, to be issued after Wednesday's weekly
meeting of the 28 commissioners, proposes a number of measures
to counter what the draft documents describe as more than a
doubling of Chinese imports in three years.
The proposals include a "prior surveillance system on steel
products", a protective mechanism to be triggered if imports
rise sharply, higher anti-dumping duties, and a faster system of
imposing penal tariffs on unfairly cheap imports.
The proposals may disappoint some in the industry and their
government supporters. France wants the inquiry period before
the imposition of provisional sanctions to be cut from nine
months to two. The Commission drafts do not specify the period.
The draft says other EU trade defences may be bolstered if
China is recognised by the Commission as a "market economy" in
December - something Beijing is pushing for and which European
manufacturers fear will make it harder to penalise its products.
